Tempur Sealy International Inc’s (TPX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) has seen a 5.05% increase in the past week, with a 30.73% gain in the past month, and a 19.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for TPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.75% for TPX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) is 23.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TPX is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) is $47.50, which is -$3.85 below the current market price. The public float for TPX is 166.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.34% of that float. On December 29, 2023, TPX’s average trading volume was 1.92M shares.

TPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) has increased by 0.35 when compared to last closing price of 51.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-18 that Tax-loss selling occurs as investors dump their underperforming stocks to take the capital loss and wait 30 days to buy them back to avoid the wash rule. This causes underperforming stocks to fall in December and bounce back in January and February as investors buy back into the same shares.

TPX Trading at 21.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +26.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.76. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc saw 49.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from Dilsaver Evelyn S, who sale 5,304 shares at the price of $43.75 back on Aug 25. After this action, Dilsaver Evelyn S now owns 143,938 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc, valued at $232,074 using the latest closing price.

Wijnand Hansbart, the EVP, INTERNATIONAL of Tempur Sealy International Inc, sale 28,834 shares at $42.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Wijnand Hansbart is holding 15,714 shares at $1,225,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Equity return is now at value 1275.77, with 8.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.