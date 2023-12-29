Teekay Corp (TK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Teekay Corp (NYSE: TK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TK is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TK is $3.50, which is -$3.66 below the current price. The public float for TK is 59.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TK on December 29, 2023 was 592.61K shares.

TK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Teekay Corp (NYSE: TK) has dropped by -0.76 compared to previous close of 7.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Teekay Corporation’s stock has been steadily climbing and outperforming the broader markets, with a return of over 60%. The company’s value is discounted compared to its equity, with a potential upside of $18.6 per share. Teekay is experiencing growth and generating robust free cash flow, allowing for share buybacks and increasing shareholder value.

TK’s Market Performance

TK’s stock has fallen by -6.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.40% and a quarterly rise of 15.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Teekay Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.69% for TK’s stock, with a 12.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for TK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $8 based on the research report published on October 22, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

TK Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK fell by -7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, Teekay Corp saw 57.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

+24.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Corp stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 23.93, with 7.51 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Corp (TK), the company’s capital structure generated 95.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.93. Total debt to assets is 27.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teekay Corp (TK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.