Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TANH is 1.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of TANH was 651.77K shares.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH)’s stock price has plunge by 27.64relation to previous closing price of 1.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.31% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-01 that More low float penny stocks to watch. The post 7 Low Float Penny Stocks To Watch After SNTG Stock Explodes appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

TANH’s Market Performance

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has seen a -7.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -41.74% decline in the past month and a -10.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.14% for TANH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.92% for TANH’s stock, with a -42.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TANH Trading at -40.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.39%, as shares sank -41.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TANH fell by -7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7672. In addition, Tantech Holdings Ltd saw -40.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+18.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tantech Holdings Ltd stands at +5.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 2.43, with 2.14 for asset returns.

Based on Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.11. Total debt to assets is 3.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.