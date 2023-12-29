Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is $165.85, which is $4.38 above the current market price. The public float for TTWO is 156.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTWO on December 29, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

TTWO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) has increased by 0.30 when compared to last closing price of 160.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that The hottest trend on the financial market in recent years is esports stocks. As competitive gaming continues to grow in popularity among millions of enthusiasts worldwide, that new market has attracted interest from investment circles.

TTWO’s Market Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) has experienced a 2.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.06% rise in the past month, and a 15.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for TTWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.81% for TTWO’s stock, with a 15.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $186 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTWO Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO rose by +2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.83. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. saw 55.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Goldstein Lainie, who sale 20,701 shares at the price of $158.01 back on Dec 06. After this action, Goldstein Lainie now owns 322,133 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., valued at $3,270,957 using the latest closing price.

ZELNICK STRAUSS, the Chairman, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $157.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that ZELNICK STRAUSS is holding 0 shares at $1,257,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.53 for the present operating margin

+44.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. stands at -21.02. The total capital return value is set at -5.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.85. Equity return is now at value -16.94, with -9.26 for asset returns.

Based on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 38.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.83. Total debt to assets is 21.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.