Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR) has increased by 8.45 when compared to last closing price of 5.80.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Synchronoss Technology (SNCR) is now a cloud-only business. Its operating expenses are likely to decline year over year.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SNCR is also noteworthy at 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SNCR is $23.85, which is $17.56 above than the current price. The public float for SNCR is 9.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume of SNCR on December 29, 2023 was 58.20K shares.

SNCR’s Market Performance

SNCR’s stock has seen a 9.20% increase for the week, with a 22.40% rise in the past month and a -25.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.99% for Synchronoss Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.56% for SNCR’s stock, with a -15.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SNCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on August 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SNCR Trading at 39.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +25.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCR rose by +9.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.88. In addition, Synchronoss Technologies Inc saw 13.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCR starting from Rendino Kevin, who purchase 5,100 shares at the price of $5.70 back on Dec 27. After this action, Rendino Kevin now owns 857,987 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc, valued at $29,087 using the latest closing price.

Rendino Kevin, the Director of Synchronoss Technologies Inc, purchase 1,630 shares at $5.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Rendino Kevin is holding 852,887 shares at $9,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.35 for the present operating margin

+51.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchronoss Technologies Inc stands at -3.13. The total capital return value is set at 1.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.50. Equity return is now at value -29.61, with -9.41 for asset returns.

Based on Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR), the company’s capital structure generated 124.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.43. Total debt to assets is 42.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.