Symbotic Inc (SYM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for SYM is 34.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYM on December 29, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

The stock of Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) has decreased by -3.57 when compared to last closing price of 53.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-28 that Symbotic is combining AI with robotics to modernize global supply chains. Meanwhile, one under-the-radar EV maker is developing a futuristic flying taxi.

SYM’s Market Performance

Symbotic Inc (SYM) has seen a -3.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.27% decline in the past month and a 53.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.93% for SYM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.83% for SYM’s stock, with a 34.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $50 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYM Trading at 13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +213.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.76. In addition, Symbotic Inc saw 329.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 94,917 shares at the price of $50.60 back on Dec 14. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 1,197 shares of Symbotic Inc, valued at $4,803,264 using the latest closing price.

KRASNOW TODD, the Director of Symbotic Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $52.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that KRASNOW TODD is holding 0 shares at $208,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.85 for the present operating margin

+16.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc stands at -2.03. The total capital return value is set at -496.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -244.07. Equity return is now at value -656.92, with -2.84 for asset returns.

Based on Symbotic Inc (SYM), the company’s capital structure generated 16,631.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.40. Total debt to assets is 1.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14,989.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Symbotic Inc (SYM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.