Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE: CEF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 19.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that US equities have been dominated by a handful of stocks, highlighting the need for diversification. US stocks and bonds have been positively correlated, making it challenging to hedge equity risks.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE: CEF) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CEF is at 0.34.

The public float for CEF is 212.20M, and currently, shorts hold a – of that float. The average trading volume for CEF on December 29, 2023 was 462.55K shares.

CEF’s Market Performance

CEF stock saw a decrease of -0.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.67% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.21% for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for CEF’s stock, with a 3.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CEF Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEF fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.97. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust saw 6.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.