Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SCCO stock has gone down by -0.65%, with a monthly gain of 19.03% and a quarterly surge of 13.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Southern Copper Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.38% for SCCO’s stock, with a 13.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Right Now?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SCCO is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SCCO is $65.20, which is -$20.23 below the current market price. The public float for SCCO is 85.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.79% of that float. The average trading volume for SCCO on December 29, 2023 was 979.11K shares.

SCCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has plunged by -2.17 when compared to previous closing price of 87.33, but the company has seen a -0.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-28 that Great Southern Copper PLC (LSE:GSCU) chief executive Sam Garrett cheered a “very positive first half” as the explorer filed its first half results, covering the six month period ended 30 September 2023. “We continue to make strong progress across our prospects and in particular at Especularita where our exploration campaigns have delivered encouraging results and helped to delineate promising prospects for further exploration,” he said in a statement.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $68 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCCO Trading at 13.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +19.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.27. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 41.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $81.56 back on Aug 14. After this action, Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri now owns 3,200 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $195,744 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 500 shares at $87.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 5,414 shares at $43,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.15 for the present operating margin

+45.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +26.26. The total capital return value is set at 28.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.39. Equity return is now at value 37.65, with 16.93 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 87.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.77. Total debt to assets is 41.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.