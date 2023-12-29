Sobr Safe Inc (SOBR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ: SOBR) has dropped by -6.19 compared to previous close of 0.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-05-17 that DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that the Company will be participating in the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference taking place virtually on May 18, 2023. The Company’s webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00am ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023, on SOBRsafe’s website here or on the conference website here.

Is It Worth Investing in Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ: SOBR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SOBR is 13.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SOBR was 96.64K shares.

SOBR’s Market Performance

SOBR’s stock has seen a 8.07% increase for the week, with a -29.87% drop in the past month and a -54.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.61% for Sobr Safe Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.91% for SOBR’s stock, with a -64.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOBR Trading at -23.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.18%, as shares sank -33.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOBR rose by +8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5517. In addition, Sobr Safe Inc saw -47.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29481.46 for the present operating margin

-1045.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sobr Safe Inc stands at -34977.95. The total capital return value is set at -160.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -262.18. Equity return is now at value -177.17, with -119.35 for asset returns.

Based on Sobr Safe Inc (SOBR), the company’s capital structure generated 19.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sobr Safe Inc (SOBR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.