SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has seen a 2.00% increase in the past week, with a 29.05% gain in the past month, and a 27.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for SLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.73% for SLG’s stock, with a 48.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The public float for SLG is 64.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLG on December 29, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

SLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has surged by 0.49 when compared to previous closing price of 46.68, but the company has seen a 2.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-27 that Ran Eliasaf, Northwind Group founder and managing partner, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the state of commercial real estate, the industry’s outlook for 2024, and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $27 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLG Trading at 26.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +26.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.03. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw 39.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from MATHIAS ANDREW W, who sale 176,960 shares at the price of $32.08 back on Nov 02. After this action, MATHIAS ANDREW W now owns 6,049 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $5,676,877 using the latest closing price.

BURTON EDWIN T III, the Director of SL Green Realty Corp., sale 6,800 shares at $34.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that BURTON EDWIN T III is holding 89 shares at $233,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.12 for the present operating margin

+33.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at -8.87. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.74. Equity return is now at value -10.32, with -4.18 for asset returns.

Based on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.31. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.