Should You Invest in Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for STX is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for STX is 208.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.14% of that float. The average trading volume for STX on December 29, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.30 in relation to its previous close of 85.68. However, the company has experienced a 6.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that SmileDirectClub (OTCMKTS: SDCCQ ) ceased operating on December 8 after it could not restructure through bankruptcy proceedings. The once high-flying provider of dental aligners was one of many at-risk companies entering the final quarter of 2023.

STX’s Market Performance

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has experienced a 6.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.79% rise in the past month, and a 32.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for STX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.78% for STX’s stock, with a 31.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $70 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STX Trading at 14.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.46. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc saw 64.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from Teh Ban Seng, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $85.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Teh Ban Seng now owns 24,289 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, valued at $850,000 using the latest closing price.

MOSLEY WILLIAM D, the Chief Executive Officer of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, sale 1,396 shares at $80.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that MOSLEY WILLIAM D is holding 670,378 shares at $112,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.51 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc stands at -7.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.87. Equity return is now at value 2207.14, with -9.39 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.