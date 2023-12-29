Should You Invest in Clear Secure Inc (YOU) Now?

Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 855.69x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for YOU is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for YOU is 83.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.91% of that float. The average trading volume for YOU on December 29, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

YOU) stock’s latest price update

Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU)’s stock price has decreased by -1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 21.47. However, the company has seen a -1.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that The Zacks Security and Safety Services Industry is glowing among the industrial products sector as it is currently in the top 6% of over 250 Zacks industries.

YOU’s Market Performance

YOU’s stock has fallen by -1.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.64% and a quarterly rise of 16.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.48% for Clear Secure Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.14% for YOU stock, with a simple moving average of -3.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YOU stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for YOU by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for YOU in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YOU Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.94. In addition, Clear Secure Inc saw -20.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from Durable Capital Partners LP, who sale 2,640,735 shares at the price of $25.27 back on Aug 02. After this action, Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,809,211 shares of Clear Secure Inc, valued at $66,726,857 using the latest closing price.

Durable Capital Partners LP, the 10% Owner of Clear Secure Inc, sale 26,642 shares at $24.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Durable Capital Partners LP is holding 11,449,946 shares at $656,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.50 for the present operating margin

+58.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Secure Inc stands at -14.99. The total capital return value is set at -21.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.90. Equity return is now at value 0.99, with 0.29 for asset returns.

Based on Clear Secure Inc (YOU), the company’s capital structure generated 44.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.89. Total debt to assets is 12.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clear Secure Inc (YOU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.