Should You Invest in AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) Now?

AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE: HKD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HKD is at 2.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HKD is 27.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.13% of that float. The average trading volume for HKD on December 29, 2023 was 611.22K shares.

HKD) stock’s latest price update

AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE: HKD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.83 in relation to its previous close of 4.24. However, the company has experienced a -4.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-10 that PARIS & NEW YORK & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) (“AMTD Digital”), alongside with AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD Group”) and AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) (“AMTD IDEA”), through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group, together as “AMTD”, are thrilled to announce that another new movie titled “The Goldfinger” (“Movie”) will be released to public globally on December 30, 2023. “The Goldfinger” is an action crime thriller film written and directed by Felix Chong, and.

HKD’s Market Performance

AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) has experienced a -4.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.24% drop in the past month, and a -25.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.08% for HKD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.34% for HKD’s stock, with a -30.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HKD Trading at -4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc ADR saw -58.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc ADR stands at +126.22. The total capital return value is set at 2.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.81.

Based on AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD), the company’s capital structure generated 21.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.