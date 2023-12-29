Should You Invest in 2U Inc (TWOU) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TWOU is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TWOU is $2.50, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for TWOU is 77.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.98% of that float. The average trading volume for TWOU on December 29, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

TWOU) stock’s latest price update

2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.31. However, the company has seen a 11.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that 2023 marked significant ups and downs before kickstarting into a Santa rally that’s continued through today. While many companies adapted to shifting economic winds by tightening their belts and focusing on financials, others weren’t so successful and stand among the worst-performing stocks of 2023.

TWOU’s Market Performance

2U Inc (TWOU) has seen a 11.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.02% gain in the past month and a -43.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.10% for TWOU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.38% for TWOU’s stock, with a -62.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWOU Trading at -13.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares surge +27.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU rose by +11.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1206. In addition, 2U Inc saw -79.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWOU starting from McCullough Aaron, who purchase 51,565 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Dec 12. After this action, McCullough Aaron now owns 400,089 shares of 2U Inc, valued at $50,895 using the latest closing price.

Macias Edward S., the Director of 2U Inc, sale 2,300 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Macias Edward S. is holding 87,299 shares at $2,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.00 for the present operating margin

+71.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2U Inc stands at -33.45. The total capital return value is set at -5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.51. Equity return is now at value -76.49, with -16.65 for asset returns.

Based on 2U Inc (TWOU), the company’s capital structure generated 207.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.51. Total debt to assets is 57.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 205.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 2U Inc (TWOU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.