Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for STTK is at 2.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STTK is 40.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.79% of that float. The average trading volume for STTK on December 29, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

STTK) stock’s latest price update

Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ: STTK)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.90 in comparison to its previous close of 6.71, however, the company has experienced a 12.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that Positive results were released from the phase 1A/B study, using SL-172154 in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with front-line higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and TP53 mutant acute myeloid leukemia. Additional results from the phase 1A/B study, using SL-172154 in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with front-line HR-MDS and TP53 mutant AML, expected by mid-2024. The global myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market will reach $5.61 billion by 2032.

STTK’s Market Performance

STTK’s stock has risen by 12.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 216.16% and a quarterly rise of 364.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.40% for Shattuck Labs Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 71.67% for STTK’s stock, with a 176.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STTK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for STTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STTK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on August 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STTK Trading at 156.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares surge +262.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +358.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STTK rose by +12.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.48. In addition, Shattuck Labs Inc saw 214.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15848.01 for the present operating margin

-417.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shattuck Labs Inc stands at -15635.74. The total capital return value is set at -45.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.09. Equity return is now at value -60.87, with -53.78 for asset returns.

Based on Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.71. Total debt to assets is 2.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 119.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.