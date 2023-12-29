Semtech Corp. (SMTC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SMTC is also noteworthy at 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SMTC is $30.50, which is $8.25 above than the current price. The public float for SMTC is 63.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.21% of that float. The average trading volume of SMTC on December 29, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SMTC) stock’s latest price update

Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ: SMTC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.54 in relation to its previous close of 22.37. However, the company has experienced a 5.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-07 that Semtech announced a surprise quarterly profit for its fiscal third quarter. Management also noted end-market demand is stabilizing for Semtech’s semiconductor products.

SMTC’s Market Performance

Semtech Corp. (SMTC) has experienced a 5.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 35.67% rise in the past month, and a -14.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for SMTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.92% for SMTC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMTC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SMTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMTC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $30 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMTC Trading at 28.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +36.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC rose by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.35. In addition, Semtech Corp. saw -22.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMTC starting from Summers Sylvia, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $22.39 back on Dec 15. After this action, Summers Sylvia now owns 13,008 shares of Semtech Corp., valued at $358,304 using the latest closing price.

Rodensky Michael W, the SVP of Semtech Corp., sale 18,227 shares at $25.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Rodensky Michael W is holding 0 shares at $464,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.02 for the present operating margin

+63.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semtech Corp. stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value -88.88, with -28.57 for asset returns.

Based on Semtech Corp. (SMTC), the company’s capital structure generated 181.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.49. Total debt to assets is 53.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Semtech Corp. (SMTC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.