Scynexis Inc (SCYX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) is 1.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SCYX is 2.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCYX is 36.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% of that float. On December 29, 2023, SCYX’s average trading volume was 255.71K shares.

SCYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) has increased by 9.05 when compared to last closing price of 1.99.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that Scynexis is developing a novel antifungal category called “fungerps” to address antifungal resistance. The company’s approved product, ibrexafungerp, has been licensed to GSK with anticipated peak sales of over $500M. Ibrexafungerp commercialization and clinical development was paused due to manufacturing concerns, resulting in a 50% dip in SCYX valuation. However, the issue is expected to be resolved within few months. Considering cash runway >2 years, SCYX is sufficiently funded to resolve the issue and start having an income from milestones/royalties.

SCYX’s Market Performance

SCYX’s stock has risen by 17.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 36.48% and a quarterly drop of -5.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.99% for Scynexis Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.82% for SCYX’s stock, with a -14.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on January 22, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SCYX Trading at 24.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +39.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX rose by +17.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7700. In addition, Scynexis Inc saw 39.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1684.48 for the present operating margin

+71.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scynexis Inc stands at -1233.73. The total capital return value is set at -120.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -92.12. Equity return is now at value 132.23, with 55.36 for asset returns.

Based on Scynexis Inc (SCYX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,681.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.39. Total debt to assets is 61.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,494.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Scynexis Inc (SCYX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.