Sap SE ADR (SAP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP) is above average at 66.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sap SE ADR (SAP) is $147.37, which is $4.53 above the current market price. The public float for SAP is 1.17B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAP on December 29, 2023 was 860.53K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SAP) stock’s latest price update

Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP)’s stock price has plunge by -1.01relation to previous closing price of 155.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that SAP’s performance is gaining from strength in cloud business as well as opportunities presented by the proliferation of generative AI.

SAP’s Market Performance

Sap SE ADR (SAP) has experienced a 2.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.26% drop in the past month, and a 20.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.14% for SAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.57% for SAP’s stock, with a 13.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SAP Trading at 4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.75%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAP rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.58. In addition, Sap SE ADR saw 49.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.86 for the present operating margin

+71.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sap SE ADR stands at +7.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 7.26, with 4.27 for asset returns.

Based on Sap SE ADR (SAP), the company’s capital structure generated 32.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.56. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sap SE ADR (SAP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.