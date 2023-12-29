Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) has gone up by 8.91% for the week, with a 10.00% rise in the past month and a 8.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.87% for SFE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.82% for SFE’s stock, with a -20.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) is $16.00, which is $14.9 above the current market price. The public float for SFE is 13.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFE on December 29, 2023 was 67.65K shares.

SFE) stock’s latest price update

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFE)’s stock price has soared by 8.91 in relation to previous closing price of 1.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Matt Barnard – General Counsel and Secretary Eric Salzman – CEO Mark Herndon – CFO Conference Call Participants Sherry Rubinstein – Private Investor Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Safeguard Scientifics Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFE stocks, with First Analysis Sec repeating the rating for SFE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SFE in the upcoming period, according to First Analysis Sec is $17 based on the research report published on July 27, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

SFE Trading at 10.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +12.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFE rose by +8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9988. In addition, Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. saw -64.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFE starting from SATTERFIELD THOMAS A JR, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Aug 18. After this action, SATTERFIELD THOMAS A JR now owns 525,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc., valued at $58,500 using the latest closing price.

SATTERFIELD THOMAS A JR, the 10% Owner of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc., sale 22,899 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that SATTERFIELD THOMAS A JR is holding 360,000 shares at $26,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFE

The total capital return value is set at -10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.39. Equity return is now at value -29.38, with -27.14 for asset returns.

Based on Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE), the company’s capital structure generated 4.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.63. Total debt to assets is 4.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.