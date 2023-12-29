Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE: SB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.76 in relation to its previous close of 3.97. However, the company has experienced a -0.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-27 that Safe Bulkers Inc. is trading at a significant discount compared to its peers in the dry bulk shipping industry. The company has a robust fleet and is actively modernizing its vessels to align with upcoming environmental regulations. Safe Bulkers offers a competitive advantage with its versatile approach to chartering and a commitment to shareholder value through dividends and share repurchases.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE: SB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE: SB) is 5.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SB is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) is $4.06, which is $0.12 above the current market price. The public float for SB is 63.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.93% of that float. On December 29, 2023, SB’s average trading volume was 574.55K shares.

SB’s Market Performance

SB stock saw an increase of -0.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.91% and a quarterly increase of 21.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.97% for SB stock, with a simple moving average of 15.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SB Trading at 10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SB remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, Safe Bulkers, Inc saw 35.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.80 for the present operating margin

+60.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe Bulkers, Inc stands at +49.34. The total capital return value is set at 16.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.14. Equity return is now at value 11.14, with 6.76 for asset returns.

Based on Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB), the company’s capital structure generated 53.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.93. Total debt to assets is 33.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.