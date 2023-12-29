Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RSI is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RSI is 65.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RSI on December 29, 2023 was 780.91K shares.

RSI) stock’s latest price update

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI)’s stock price has plunge by -3.79relation to previous closing price of 4.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that It feels like Fed members are performing a poorly acted “good cop, bad cop” routine. As to “good cop,” last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sounded overtly dovish in his post-FOMC meeting press conference.

RSI’s Market Performance

RSI’s stock has risen by 6.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.04% and a quarterly drop of -0.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.66% for Rush Street Interactive Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.22% for RSI stock, with a simple moving average of 21.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSI stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for RSI by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for RSI in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $4.25 based on the research report published on April 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RSI Trading at 10.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSI rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.24. In addition, Rush Street Interactive Inc saw 27.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSI starting from Sauers Kyle, who sale 15,410 shares at the price of $3.82 back on Oct 24. After this action, Sauers Kyle now owns 434,556 shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc, valued at $58,903 using the latest closing price.

SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD, the Chief Executive Officer of Rush Street Interactive Inc, sale 57,992 shares at $4.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD is holding 1,990,666 shares at $264,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.07 for the present operating margin

+27.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rush Street Interactive Inc stands at -6.52. The total capital return value is set at -49.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.73. Equity return is now at value -44.69, with -7.75 for asset returns.

Based on Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.28. Total debt to assets is 0.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.