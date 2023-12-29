Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) has seen a 5.76% increase in the past week, with a 25.56% gain in the past month, and a 21.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for RUSHA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.22% for RUSHA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: RUSHA) Right Now?

Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: RUSHA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RUSHA is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RUSHA is $54.50, which is $4.94 above the current market price. The public float for RUSHA is 60.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume for RUSHA on December 29, 2023 was 357.88K shares.

RUSHA) stock’s latest price update

Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: RUSHA)’s stock price has soared by 1.00 in relation to previous closing price of 49.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that Rush Enterprises, a commercial vehicle sales company, has seen its stock rise by 6.1% due to a sizable share buyback program and cheap shares. While revenue continues to rise, the company’s bottom line metrics have shown signs of weakness, with net profits declining. Despite mixed financial performance, the stock remains cheap and management has initiated a new $150 million share buyback program.

RUSHA Trading at 23.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +24.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUSHA rose by +5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.88. In addition, Rush Enterprises Inc saw 42.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUSHA starting from RUSH WILLIAM M RUSTY, who sale 85,128 shares at the price of $40.58 back on Dec 08. After this action, RUSH WILLIAM M RUSTY now owns 174,154 shares of Rush Enterprises Inc, valued at $3,454,469 using the latest closing price.

Keller Steven L, the CFO & Treasurer of Rush Enterprises Inc, sale 27,000 shares at $40.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Keller Steven L is holding 82,696 shares at $1,088,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUSHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.09 for the present operating margin

+20.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rush Enterprises Inc stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 17.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.85. Equity return is now at value 20.65, with 9.23 for asset returns.

Based on Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA), the company’s capital structure generated 82.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.14. Total debt to assets is 37.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.36 and the total asset turnover is 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.