Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCKT is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) is $51.75, which is $20.85 above the current market price. The public float for RCKT is 82.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.13% of that float. On December 29, 2023, RCKT’s average trading volume was 922.16K shares.

RCKT) stock’s latest price update

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT)’s stock price has plunge by -3.26relation to previous closing price of 31.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Rocket (RCKT) gains 40% in three months on positive regulatory updates on its key candidates.

RCKT’s Market Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) has seen a 10.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 37.88% gain in the past month and a 48.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for RCKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.09% for RCKT stock, with a simple moving average of 55.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCKT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RCKT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCKT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $65 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCKT Trading at 37.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +35.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCKT rose by +10.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.25. In addition, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 57.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCKT starting from Makker Gotham, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $22.53 back on Nov 15. After this action, Makker Gotham now owns 1,296,497 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $450,646 using the latest closing price.

Militello John, the of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 564 shares at $17.06 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Militello John is holding 8,760 shares at $9,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCKT

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.06. Equity return is now at value -55.63, with -49.73 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.46. Total debt to assets is 4.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.