Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) is $5.50, which is $2.57 above the current market price. The public float for RBBN is 140.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RBBN on December 29, 2023 was 439.85K shares.

RBBN) stock’s latest price update

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 2.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Joni Roberts – Chief Marketing Officer Bruce McClelland – Chief Executive Officer Mick Lopez – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Erik Suppiger – JMP Securities Greg Mesniaeff – WestPark Capital Dave Kang – B. Riley Securities Tim Savageaux – Northland Capital Markets Operator Ladies and gentlemen, greetings and welcome to the Ribbon Communications Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

RBBN’s Market Performance

Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) has experienced a 7.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.92% rise in the past month, and a 9.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for RBBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.84% for RBBN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBBN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for RBBN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RBBN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5.50 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RBBN Trading at 33.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares surge +37.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBBN rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Ribbon Communications Inc saw 5.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBBN starting from LOPEZ MIGUEL A, who purchase 3,526 shares at the price of $2.19 back on Dec 08. After this action, LOPEZ MIGUEL A now owns 247,691 shares of Ribbon Communications Inc, valued at $7,708 using the latest closing price.

LOPEZ MIGUEL A, the EVP, CFO of Ribbon Communications Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $2.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that LOPEZ MIGUEL A is holding 244,165 shares at $4,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.81 for the present operating margin

+45.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ribbon Communications Inc stands at -11.96. The total capital return value is set at -3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.88. Equity return is now at value -11.32, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN), the company’s capital structure generated 74.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.80. Total debt to assets is 30.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.