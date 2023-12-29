ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) Stock Sees a-0.13 Decrease

In the past week, RNW stock has gone up by 4.22%, with a monthly gain of 22.99% and a quarterly surge of 40.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.25% for ReNew Energy Global plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.80% for RNW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) is 75.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RNW is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RNW is 147.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. On December 29, 2023, RNW’s average trading volume was 665.97K shares.

RNW) stock’s latest price update

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 7.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that The International Energy Agency projects cumulative world renewable capacity to reach more than 4500 gigawatts (GW) at the end of 2024. This should encourage one to buy stocks like CEG, RNW and NXT.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNW stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for RNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNW in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $8 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RNW Trading at 21.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +19.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.09. In addition, ReNew Energy Global plc saw 39.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.14 for the present operating margin

+63.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global plc stands at -6.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.88. Equity return is now at value 2.53, with 0.38 for asset returns.

Based on ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW), the company’s capital structure generated 502.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.39. Total debt to assets is 66.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 442.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.