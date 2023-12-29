Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) has surged by 1.84 when compared to previous closing price of 3.26, but the company has seen a 11.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that There’s a strong argument to be made that investors should consider mid-cap AI stocks currently. The markets expect that the Fed will hold interest rates steady moving forward.

Is It Worth Investing in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for REKR is 63.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.12% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of REKR was 824.24K shares.

REKR’s Market Performance

REKR stock saw an increase of 11.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.04% and a quarterly increase of 17.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.88% for Rekor Systems Inc (REKR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.86% for REKR stock, with a simple moving average of 40.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REKR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for REKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REKR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

REKR Trading at 18.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +23.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR rose by +14.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc saw 176.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from BERMAN ROBERT ALAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.45 back on Aug 25. After this action, BERMAN ROBERT ALAN now owns 1,135,219 shares of Rekor Systems Inc, valued at $34,455 using the latest closing price.

Arctis Global LLC, the 10% Owner of Rekor Systems Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $3.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Arctis Global LLC is holding 9,647,491 shares at $310,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.77 for the present operating margin

+13.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc stands at -418.95. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.24. Equity return is now at value -84.00, with -45.73 for asset returns.

Based on Rekor Systems Inc (REKR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.60. Total debt to assets is 22.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.