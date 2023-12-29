Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for RWT is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RWT is $8.40, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for RWT is 117.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.62% of that float. The average trading volume for RWT on December 29, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

RWT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) has increased by 0.40 when compared to last closing price of 7.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-07 that Redwood Trust has an attractive 8.8% dividend yield. Mortgage REITs like Redwood Trust are very different from property-owning REITs.

RWT’s Market Performance

RWT’s stock has risen by 3.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.37% and a quarterly rise of 7.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Redwood Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.50% for RWT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RWT Trading at 8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.36. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw 12.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.56 for the present operating margin

+94.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc. stands at -23.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.45. Equity return is now at value -6.31, with -0.54 for asset returns.

Based on Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.57. Total debt to assets is 90.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 897.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.