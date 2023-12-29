Real-Time Update: COPT Defense Properties (CDP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of COPT Defense Properties (CDP) has seen a 1.86% increase in the past week, with a 6.31% gain in the past month, and a 8.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for CDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.81% for CDP stock, with a simple moving average of 6.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for COPT Defense Properties (CDP) by analysts is $28.00, which is $2.22 above the current market price. The public float for CDP is 112.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CDP was 858.80K shares.

CDP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) has surged by 0.82 when compared to previous closing price of 25.57, but the company has seen a 1.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that U.S. equity markets notched a fifth-straight week of gains as benchmark interest rates continued a decisive retreat after economic data and comments from Fed officials fueled bets on a pending pivot. Advancing for a fifth-straight week since dipping into “correction territory” at the end of October, the S&P 500 gained another 0.8% on the week, while Mid-Caps and Small-Caps gained 2%. Lifted by the rate retreat, real estate equities were again the leaders this week. The Equity REIT Index rallied 5.0% this week, extending their rebound since late-October to nearly 20%.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CDP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CDP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDP Trading at 6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDP rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.15. In addition, COPT Defense Properties saw -0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDP starting from Trimberger Lisa G, who sale 7,357 shares at the price of $25.48 back on Dec 20. After this action, Trimberger Lisa G now owns 16,863 shares of COPT Defense Properties, valued at $187,444 using the latest closing price.

Snider Britt A., the EVP & COO of COPT Defense Properties, purchase 1,000 shares at $25.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Snider Britt A. is holding 1,000 shares at $25,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.55 for the present operating margin

+29.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for COPT Defense Properties stands at +23.28. The total capital return value is set at 4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.56. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -1.33 for asset returns.

Based on COPT Defense Properties (CDP), the company’s capital structure generated 134.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.34. Total debt to assets is 53.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, COPT Defense Properties (CDP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.