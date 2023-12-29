Ralph Lauren Corp’s (RL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) has gone down by -2.21% for the week, with a 11.74% rise in the past month and a 24.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.10% for RL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.41% for RL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) Right Now?

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) is $142.48, which is -$2.17 below the current market price. The public float for RL is 39.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RL on December 29, 2023 was 808.12K shares.

RL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) has dropped by -0.72 compared to previous close of 145.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-12-21 that Ralph Lauren has signed a long-term agreement with the family-owned, Michigan-based Haworth Lifestyle Design group to expand the production and distribution of Ralph Lauren’s luxury furniture business.

Analysts’ Opinion of RL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $132 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RL Trading at 14.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RL fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.33. In addition, Ralph Lauren Corp saw 36.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RL starting from Alagoz Halide, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $143.01 back on Dec 14. After this action, Alagoz Halide now owns 29,987 shares of Ralph Lauren Corp, valued at $286,020 using the latest closing price.

Alagoz Halide, the Chief Product Officer of Ralph Lauren Corp, sale 3,950 shares at $127.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Alagoz Halide is holding 31,987 shares at $502,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.58 for the present operating margin

+61.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ralph Lauren Corp stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 13.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.28. Equity return is now at value 22.82, with 7.84 for asset returns.

Based on Ralph Lauren Corp (RL), the company’s capital structure generated 118.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.25. Total debt to assets is 42.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.