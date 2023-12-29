Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Radian Group, Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has surged by 0.03 when compared to previous closing price of 28.93, but the company has seen a 2.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Radian Group (RDN) stock rallies on the back of improved persistency and mortgage insurance portfolio, robust capital position as well as prudent capital deployment.

Is It Worth Investing in Radian Group, Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Right Now?

Radian Group, Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RDN is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RDN is $29.43, which is $0.49 above the current price. The public float for RDN is 151.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDN on December 29, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

RDN’s Market Performance

RDN stock saw an increase of 2.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.44% and a quarterly increase of 14.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Radian Group, Inc. (RDN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.21% for RDN stock, with a simple moving average of 13.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $29 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RDN Trading at 10.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +14.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.18. In addition, Radian Group, Inc. saw 51.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Serio Gregory, who sale 3,800 shares at the price of $26.82 back on Aug 17. After this action, Serio Gregory now owns 8,221 shares of Radian Group, Inc., valued at $101,916 using the latest closing price.

Hess Lisa W, the Director of Radian Group, Inc., sale 655 shares at $27.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Hess Lisa W is holding 6,417 shares at $18,029 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group, Inc. stands at +62.39. The total capital return value is set at 13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.23. Equity return is now at value 15.78, with 8.77 for asset returns.

Based on Radian Group, Inc. (RDN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.