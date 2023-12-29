Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (QNRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QNRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.97 compared to its previous closing price of 4.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 28.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QNRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QNRX is 1.91.

QNRX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On December 29, 2023, QNRX’s average trading volume was 32.09K shares.

QNRX’s Market Performance

QNRX stock saw an increase of 28.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.39% and a quarterly increase of 20.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.80% for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (QNRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.01% for QNRX’s stock, with a -5.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QNRX Trading at 16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.37%, as shares surge +17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX rose by +28.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR saw -69.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

The total capital return value is set at -208.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -231.77. Equity return is now at value -103.46, with -54.45 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (QNRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.