Qudian Inc ADR (QD) Stock Showcases 8.57% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, QD stock has gone up by 5.56%, with a monthly gain of 33.12% and a quarterly plunge of -1.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.23% for Qudian Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.57% for QD stock, with a simple moving average of 16.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) is above average at 5.37x. The 36-month beta value for QD is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QD is $7.21, which is -$0.95 below than the current price. QD currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of QD on December 29, 2023 was 617.13K shares.

QD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) has plunged by -2.34 when compared to previous closing price of 2.14, but the company has seen a 5.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Qudian (NYSE: QD ) just reported results for the third quarter of 2023. Qudian reported earnings per share of -11 cents.

QD Trading at 14.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +31.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.95. In addition, Qudian Inc ADR saw 119.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.31 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc ADR stands at -58.88. The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.78. Equity return is now at value 5.71, with 5.27 for asset returns.

Based on Qudian Inc ADR (QD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -22.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Qudian Inc ADR (QD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.