Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for QUBT is $8.75, which is $7.8 above the current market price. The public float for QUBT is 46.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.60% of that float. The average trading volume for QUBT on December 29, 2023 was 581.27K shares.

QUBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) has dropped by -1.81 compared to previous close of 0.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-22 that IonQ is a very early-stage business. The company trades at a high valuation.

QUBT’s Market Performance

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) has seen a 7.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.52% gain in the past month and a -11.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.44% for QUBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.90% for QUBT’s stock, with a -16.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QUBT Trading at 14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT rose by +8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8861. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc saw -36.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUBT starting from Liscouski Robert, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Sep 27. After this action, Liscouski Robert now owns 896,055 shares of Quantum Computing Inc, valued at $16,500 using the latest closing price.

Liscouski Robert, the President, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Liscouski Robert is holding 911,055 shares at $18,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26966.37 for the present operating margin

-18661.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Computing Inc stands at -28451.36. The total capital return value is set at -72.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.18. Equity return is now at value -48.62, with -43.55 for asset returns.

Based on Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28. Total debt to assets is 10.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 270.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.