Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Is It Worth Investing in Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) Right Now?

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QFIN is 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QFIN is $93.65, which is $8.55 above the current price. The public float for QFIN is 144.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QFIN on December 29, 2023 was 720.37K shares.

QFIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) has seen a 12.36% increase in the past week, with a -0.38% drop in the past month, and a 4.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for QFIN. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.24% for QFIN’s stock, with a -4.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QFIN Trading at 3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFIN rose by +12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.81. In addition, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR saw -22.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.02 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR stands at +24.31. The total capital return value is set at 25.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.50. Equity return is now at value 21.19, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.15. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.21.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.