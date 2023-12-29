Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for PCOR is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PCOR is 126.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.42% of that float. The average trading volume for PCOR on December 29, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 70.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-27 that Alphabet’s focus on artificial intelligence is starting to pay off. Autodesk is following a well-established business model.

PCOR’s Market Performance

PCOR’s stock has risen by 5.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.66% and a quarterly rise of 6.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for Procore Technologies Inc . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.25% for PCOR’s stock, with a 12.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCOR Trading at 16.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +17.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.07. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc saw 48.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from CALDWELL NANCI, who sale 9,270 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Dec 26. After this action, CALDWELL NANCI now owns 73,550 shares of Procore Technologies Inc, valued at $648,900 using the latest closing price.

Singer Benjamin C, the Chief Legal Officer; Secretary of Procore Technologies Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Singer Benjamin C is holding 130,318 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc stands at -39.84. The total capital return value is set at -22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.15. Equity return is now at value -20.58, with -13.37 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.79. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.