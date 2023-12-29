Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, PLTK stock has gone up by 0.82%, with a monthly gain of 1.65% and a quarterly plunge of -9.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Playtika Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.70% for PLTK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) Right Now?

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PLTK is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLTK is 50.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.03% of that float. The average trading volume for PLTK on December 29, 2023 was 888.41K shares.

PLTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) has increased by 0.82 when compared to last closing price of 8.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-18 that Worldwide revenue from video games is approaching $200 billion, according to one estimate. Take-Two, Playtika, and Roblox have great prospects in 2024 and beyond.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTK Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.56. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp saw 1.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Chau On, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Jul 28. After this action, Chau On now owns 79,910,506 shares of Playtika Holding Corp, valued at $4,755,720 using the latest closing price.

Chau On, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp, sale 300,000 shares at $12.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Chau On is holding 80,310,506 shares at $3,677,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.76 for the present operating margin

+72.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 25.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.