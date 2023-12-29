Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.47 in relation to its previous close of 70.80. However, the company has experienced a 1.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Pinnacle West (PNW) is expected to further benefit from its long-term investment plan, clean power generation and expanding customer base.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) Right Now?

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) is $77.80, which is $5.96 above the current market price. The public float for PNW is 113.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNW on December 29, 2023 was 952.04K shares.

PNW’s Market Performance

PNW stock saw a decrease of 1.57% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.73% for PNW’s stock, with a -7.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PNW Trading at -2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNW rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.74. In addition, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. saw -5.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNW starting from Smith Robert Edgar, who sale 1,610 shares at the price of $75.95 back on Dec 08. After this action, Smith Robert Edgar now owns 9,178 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp., valued at $122,280 using the latest closing price.

Geisler Theodore N, the President, APS of Pinnacle West Capital Corp., sale 1,484 shares at $79.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Geisler Theodore N is holding 6,750 shares at $118,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+14.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. stands at +11.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.46. Equity return is now at value 7.57, with 2.02 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW), the company’s capital structure generated 146.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.48. Total debt to assets is 39.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.