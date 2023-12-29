PBF Energy Inc’s (PBF) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of PBF Energy Inc (PBF) has seen a -2.23% decrease in the past week, with a -2.25% drop in the past month, and a -19.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for PBF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.73% for PBF stock, with a simple moving average of 1.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) is above average at 2.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PBF Energy Inc (PBF) is $53.00, which is $8.74 above the current market price. The public float for PBF is 107.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBF on December 29, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

PBF) stock’s latest price update

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.30 in relation to its previous close of 45.30. However, the company has experienced a -2.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Energy stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 this year due to investor bets on lower inflation and rate cuts. PBF Energy, a major independent petroleum refiner, is an under-the-radar gem with strong fundamentals and an attractive valuation. PBF has a diverse product range, strategic refinery locations, and promising growth potential, along with initiatives in renewable diesel and hydrogen production.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PBF Trading at -1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.49. In addition, PBF Energy Inc saw 8.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Canty Trecia M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $46.69 back on Dec 19. After this action, Canty Trecia M now owns 89,587 shares of PBF Energy Inc, valued at $466,863 using the latest closing price.

Fedena James E., the Senior Vice President of PBF Energy Inc, sale 63,688 shares at $55.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Fedena James E. is holding 80,859 shares at $3,508,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+10.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Energy Inc stands at +6.14. The total capital return value is set at 55.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.58. Equity return is now at value 51.69, with 20.19 for asset returns.

Based on PBF Energy Inc (PBF), the company’s capital structure generated 53.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.89. Total debt to assets is 18.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.26 and the total asset turnover is 3.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PBF Energy Inc (PBF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.