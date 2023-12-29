Paccar Inc. (PCAR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) is 12.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PCAR is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Paccar Inc. (PCAR) is $96.14, which is -$1.69 below the current market price. The public float for PCAR is 513.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On December 29, 2023, PCAR’s average trading volume was 2.35M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

PCAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) has surged by 0.04 when compared to previous closing price of 97.79, but the company has seen a 2.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

PCAR’s Market Performance

Paccar Inc. (PCAR) has seen a 2.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.21% gain in the past month and a 17.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for PCAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.10% for PCAR stock, with a simple moving average of 23.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $115 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCAR Trading at 11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.70%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.00. In addition, Paccar Inc. saw 53.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from SCHIPPERS HARRIE, who sale 23,221 shares at the price of $86.28 back on Nov 03. After this action, SCHIPPERS HARRIE now owns 93,522 shares of Paccar Inc., valued at $2,003,473 using the latest closing price.

HUBBARD TODD R, the VICE PRESIDENT of Paccar Inc., sale 1,996 shares at $86.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that HUBBARD TODD R is holding 3,230 shares at $172,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paccar Inc. stands at +10.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.86. Equity return is now at value 28.39, with 11.96 for asset returns.

Based on Paccar Inc. (PCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 87.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.66. Total debt to assets is 34.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paccar Inc. (PCAR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.