Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ORLA stock has gone up by 0.93%, with a monthly gain of 9.36% and a quarterly plunge of -13.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.14% for Orla Mining Ltd . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.72% for ORLA’s stock, with a -19.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Orla Mining Ltd (AMEX: ORLA) Right Now?

Orla Mining Ltd (AMEX: ORLA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) by analysts is $4.61, The public float for ORLA is 202.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ORLA was 651.24K shares.

ORLA) stock’s latest price update

Orla Mining Ltd (AMEX: ORLA)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.94 in comparison to its previous close of 3.44, however, the company has experienced a 0.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that Strategist John Teves from UBS believes that gold can touch $2,200 an ounce by the end of next year. Similarly, analysts talk about gold touching $2,400 an ounce in 2024.

ORLA Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORLA rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Orla Mining Ltd saw -19.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ORLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.05 for the present operating margin

+55.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orla Mining Ltd stands at +23.69. The total capital return value is set at 20.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.00. Equity return is now at value 12.06, with 8.09 for asset returns.

Based on Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.29. Total debt to assets is 24.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.