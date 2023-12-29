Option Care Health Inc.’s (OPCH) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has gone up by 4.13% for the week, with a 12.72% rise in the past month and a 3.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.51% for OPCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.48% for OPCH’s stock, with a 7.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Right Now?

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OPCH is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OPCH is 176.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume for OPCH on December 29, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

OPCH) stock’s latest price update

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH)’s stock price has plunge by 0.12relation to previous closing price of 33.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-27 that Option Care Health gives investors exposure to two healthcare megatrends: (i) the shift to healthcare delivery in the home; and (ii) the development of specialty pharmaceuticals. I believe OPCH holds a competitive moat, not only as the largest infusion provider in the US, but also due to its business model (predictable revenue and sticky client/customer base). I explain the street is highly conservative and project a ~150bps upside to FY24E EBITDA, and apply a ~15x multiple to that projection to arrive at my $38 2024 PT.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPCH Trading at 12.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +14.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.58. In addition, Option Care Health Inc. saw 13.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from Bierbower Elizabeth D, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $26.37 back on Oct 30. After this action, Bierbower Elizabeth D now owns 13,515 shares of Option Care Health Inc., valued at $79,110 using the latest closing price.

Pate R Carter, the Director of Option Care Health Inc., purchase 1,465 shares at $34.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Pate R Carter is holding 106,112 shares at $50,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.09 for the present operating margin

+20.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Option Care Health Inc. stands at +3.82. The total capital return value is set at 9.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 18.54, with 8.15 for asset returns.

Based on Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH), the company’s capital structure generated 83.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.45. Total debt to assets is 35.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.