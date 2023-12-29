Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) by analysts is $9.25, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for OPI is 47.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.09% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of OPI was 1.17M shares.

OPI) stock’s latest price update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI)’s stock price has increased by 3.45 compared to its previous closing price of 7.24. However, the company has seen a 8.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that There are 19 equity REITs with yields greater than 9%, ranging up to 19%. High dividend yields in REITs are partly due to cheap valuations relative to the broader market. This article will discuss how to assess the underlying fundamentals and potential risks.

OPI’s Market Performance

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has seen a 8.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 36.68% gain in the past month and a 76.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for OPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.63% for OPI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OPI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OPI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPI Trading at 36.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +32.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPI rose by +8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.51. In addition, Office Properties Income Trust saw -43.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+41.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Office Properties Income Trust stands at -1.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value -1.93, with -0.65 for asset returns.

Based on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), the company’s capital structure generated 176.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.83. Total debt to assets is 61.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.