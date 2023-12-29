nVent Electric plc (NVT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVT is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NVT is 161.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVT on December 29, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

NVT) stock’s latest price update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 58.86. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-12 that NVent Electric Plc NVT, +2.02% said Tuesday its board has agreed to hike its quarterly cash dividend by 9% to 19 cents a share. The new dividend is payable Feb. 2, 2024 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 19.

NVT’s Market Performance

nVent Electric plc (NVT) has experienced a 2.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.85% rise in the past month, and a 10.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for NVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.86% for NVT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $62 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVT Trading at 12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +12.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVT rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.88. In addition, nVent Electric plc saw 54.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVT starting from Faulconer Michael B, who sale 2,080 shares at the price of $53.07 back on Nov 29. After this action, Faulconer Michael B now owns 27,613 shares of nVent Electric plc, valued at $110,386 using the latest closing price.

Wacker Randolph A., the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of nVent Electric plc, sale 1,519 shares at $55.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Wacker Randolph A. is holding 20,366 shares at $83,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+37.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for nVent Electric plc stands at +13.74. The total capital return value is set at 11.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.78. Equity return is now at value 16.83, with 8.72 for asset returns.

Based on nVent Electric plc (NVT), the company’s capital structure generated 42.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.89. Total debt to assets is 23.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, nVent Electric plc (NVT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.