NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NB is 0.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NB is 28.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NB on December 29, 2023 was 153.59K shares.

NB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ: NB) has decreased by -5.12 when compared to last closing price of 3.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-07-06 that (Kitco News) – Automaker Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) and critical metals project developer NioCorp (Nasdaq: NB) (TSX: NB) today announced the signing of a rare earth offtake term sheet.

NB’s Market Performance

NB’s stock has risen by 6.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.26% and a quarterly drop of -9.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.57% for NioCorp Developments Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.11% for NB’s stock, with a -33.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NB Trading at -13.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NB rose by +6.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.12. In addition, NioCorp Developments Ltd saw -57.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NB

The total capital return value is set at -266.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -458.85. Equity return is now at value -765.11, with -176.98 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.