Netapp Inc (NTAP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is 27.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NTAP is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Netapp Inc (NTAP) is $88.59, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 205.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. On December 29, 2023, NTAP’s average trading volume was 1.86M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has dropped by -0.44 compared to previous close of 88.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that NetApp (NTAP) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

NTAP’s Market Performance

Netapp Inc (NTAP) has seen a -0.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.93% gain in the past month and a 15.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for NTAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.59% for NTAP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $100 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTAP Trading at 8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.57. In addition, Netapp Inc saw 46.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from O’Callahan Elizabeth M, who sale 871 shares at the price of $89.50 back on Dec 11. After this action, O’Callahan Elizabeth M now owns 11,727 shares of Netapp Inc, valued at $77,954 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of Netapp Inc, sale 3,825 shares at $75.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Kurian George is holding 263,811 shares at $289,439 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.15 for the present operating margin

+65.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netapp Inc stands at +20.04. The total capital return value is set at 30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.01. Equity return is now at value 70.18, with 7.34 for asset returns.

Based on Netapp Inc (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 231.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 27.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Netapp Inc (NTAP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.