Navigating the Volatility of Toll Brothers Inc.’s (TOL) Stock

The stock of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has gone up by 1.38% for the week, with a 22.62% rise in the past month and a 39.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for TOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.97% for TOL stock, with a simple moving average of 38.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is above average at 8.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is $105.33, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for TOL is 102.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TOL on December 29, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

TOL) stock’s latest price update

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.51relation to previous closing price of 104.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-27 that Jay McCanless, Wedbush housing analyst, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the housing sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $93 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOL Trading at 21.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +20.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.76. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 107.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from Connor Martin P., who sale 12,892 shares at the price of $102.21 back on Dec 21. After this action, Connor Martin P. now owns 54,721 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $1,317,682 using the latest closing price.

McLean John A, the Director of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 3,863 shares at $103.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that McLean John A is holding 10,091 shares at $400,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+26.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +13.73. The total capital return value is set at 18.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.45. Equity return is now at value 21.43, with 11.06 for asset returns.

Based on Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), the company’s capital structure generated 43.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.51. Total debt to assets is 23.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.