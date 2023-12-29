Navigating the Volatility of CNO Financial Group Inc’s (CNO) Stock

The stock of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) has seen a 2.44% increase in the past week, with a 6.30% gain in the past month, and a 17.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for CNO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.25% for CNO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) Right Now?

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) by analysts is $26.60, which is -$1.56 below the current market price. The public float for CNO is 109.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CNO was 764.50K shares.

CNO) stock’s latest price update

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 28.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that CNO Financial’s (CNO) sustained growth in insurance policy income serves as a significant positive momentum for the company.

CNO Trading at 10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.11. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc saw 23.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from KLINE JOHN R, who sale 5,757 shares at the price of $27.07 back on Dec 06. After this action, KLINE JOHN R now owns 64,730 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc, valued at $155,853 using the latest closing price.

Linnenbringer Jeanne L., the EVP and COO of CNO Financial Group Inc, sale 1,784 shares at $26.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Linnenbringer Jeanne L. is holding 44,478 shares at $47,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CNO Financial Group Inc stands at +11.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 17.79, with 0.97 for asset returns.

Based on CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO), the company’s capital structure generated 280.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.73. Total debt to assets is 13.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.