MongoDB Inc (MDB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) has plunged by -0.74 when compared to previous closing price of 417.08, but the company has seen a 1.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Here’s a sneak peek into five technology stocks that have surged more than 100% in 2023 and hold strong fundamentals for investment in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MDB is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MDB is $459.28, which is $45.28 above than the current price. The public float for MDB is 69.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.62% of that float. The average trading volume of MDB on December 29, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

MDB’s Market Performance

The stock of MongoDB Inc (MDB) has seen a 1.02% increase in the past week, with a -1.55% drop in the past month, and a 19.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for MDB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for MDB’s stock, with a 21.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $500 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDB Trading at 7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $409.84. In addition, MongoDB Inc saw 110.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $437.33 back on Dec 04. After this action, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A now owns 1,183,159 shares of MongoDB Inc, valued at $2,623,988 using the latest closing price.

Ittycheria Dev, the President & CEO of MongoDB Inc, sale 33,000 shares at $418.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Ittycheria Dev is holding 214,177 shares at $13,811,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.00 for the present operating margin

+72.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc stands at -26.90. The total capital return value is set at -17.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.94. Equity return is now at value -22.46, with -7.19 for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 166.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.53. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In summary, MongoDB Inc (MDB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.