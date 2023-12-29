Mondee Holdings Inc (MOND) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Mondee Holdings Inc (MOND) has seen a 6.64% increase in the past week, with a 5.09% gain in the past month, and a -16.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.90% for MOND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.52% for MOND’s stock, with a -60.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mondee Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOND) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MOND is -0.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MOND is 25.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.34% of that float. On December 29, 2023, MOND’s average trading volume was 306.90K shares.

MOND) stock’s latest price update

Mondee Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOND)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.93 in comparison to its previous close of 3.04, however, the company has experienced a 6.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that GTX, MOND and LSTR have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 29, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOND stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for MOND by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for MOND in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $13 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOND Trading at -15.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOND rose by +6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, Mondee Holdings Inc saw -73.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOND starting from Gundumogula Prasad, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $6.36 back on Aug 23. After this action, Gundumogula Prasad now owns 9,901,494 shares of Mondee Holdings Inc, valued at $127,200 using the latest closing price.

Gundumogula Prasad, the Chief Executive Officer of Mondee Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $6.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Gundumogula Prasad is holding 9,881,494 shares at $65,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.98 for the present operating margin

+37.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondee Holdings Inc stands at -56.58. The total capital return value is set at -29.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.11. Equity return is now at value -99.89, with -18.93 for asset returns.

Based on Mondee Holdings Inc (MOND), the company’s capital structure generated 185.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mondee Holdings Inc (MOND) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.