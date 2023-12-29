Modular Medical Inc (MODD): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MODD is 17.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MODD on December 29, 2023 was 53.73K shares.

MODD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MODD) has decreased by -8.25 when compared to last closing price of 1.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-14 that SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) (“Modular Medical” or the “Company”), a development-stage, insulin delivery technology company seeking to launch the next generation of user-friendly and affordable insulin pump technology, today announced it will be presenting at the Benchmark Company’s 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 7, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Jeb Besser, CEO, is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors throughout the day.

MODD’s Market Performance

Modular Medical Inc (MODD) has experienced a 9.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.92% rise in the past month, and a 53.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.81% for MODD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.97% for MODD’s stock, with a 40.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MODD Trading at 35.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.10%, as shares surge +42.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODD rose by +9.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6163. In addition, Modular Medical Inc saw -11.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODD starting from Sheibley Philip Brent, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.29 back on Nov 01. After this action, Sheibley Philip Brent now owns 46,139 shares of Modular Medical Inc, valued at $12,900 using the latest closing price.

MANCHESTER MANAGEMENT CO LLC, the Director by Deputization of Modular Medical Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that MANCHESTER MANAGEMENT CO LLC is holding 144,750 shares at $21,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODD

The total capital return value is set at -177.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -183.31. Equity return is now at value -158.99, with -138.16 for asset returns.

Based on Modular Medical Inc (MODD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.34. Total debt to assets is 21.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Modular Medical Inc (MODD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.